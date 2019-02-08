List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, fruit, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Egg rolls, fried rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, salad, peach crisp, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners – Dr. Arik seminar, “Heart Healthy”, 10 a.m.; Bingo, sponsored by HealthCare Partners, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – BBQ chicken breast, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit and honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Tuesday – Beef patty on bun with cheese, baked beans, mixed vegetables, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – Tomato soup with crackers, grilled cheese sandwich, mixed veggie medley, mixed berry cup;

Thursday – BBQ spare ribs, baked potato, steamed broccoli, spring salad, whole wheat dinner roll, red cake;

Friday – Mexican breakfast casserole, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, wheat toast, fruit in season.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, pears, cornbread;

Wednesday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, pudding;

Thursday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, Albondigas soup, pears, pudding;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend veggies, apricots, whole wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie.