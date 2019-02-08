List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, carrots, fruit, northern bean soup;
Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Egg rolls, fried rice, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, egg drop soup;
Thursday – Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, salad, peach crisp, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners – Dr. Arik seminar, “Heart Healthy”, 10 a.m.; Bingo, sponsored by HealthCare Partners, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – BBQ chicken breast, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit and honey, Chantilly fruit cup;
Tuesday – Beef patty on bun with cheese, baked beans, mixed vegetables, pears and cottage cheese;
Wednesday – Tomato soup with crackers, grilled cheese sandwich, mixed veggie medley, mixed berry cup;
Thursday – BBQ spare ribs, baked potato, steamed broccoli, spring salad, whole wheat dinner roll, red cake;
Friday – Mexican breakfast casserole, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, wheat toast, fruit in season.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 11- Feb. 15.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, mixed fruit;
Tuesday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, pears, cornbread;
Wednesday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, pudding;
Thursday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, Albondigas soup, pears, pudding;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend veggies, apricots, whole wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie.