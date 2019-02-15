List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Hawaiian low-sodium kielbasa, whole wheat roll, egg noodles, spinach, fruit yogurt, split pea soup;
Wednesday – Burger stew, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit, soup;
Thursday – Chicken pasta, veggie medley, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, applesauce, black-eyed pea soup;
Friday – Tilapia, brown rice, peas, salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Beef stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, whole wheat dinner roll;
Wednesday – Tuna noodle casserole, colorful salad, mango cubes, whole wheat bread;
Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garlic bread, garden salad with light Italian dressing, yogurt with fresh fruit;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, orange juice, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Herb baked chicken, Aztec grain salad, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, mixed berry cup;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread;
Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, oven roasted squash, apricots, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears, veggie bean soup.