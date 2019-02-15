List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Hawaiian low-sodium kielbasa, whole wheat roll, egg noodles, spinach, fruit yogurt, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Burger stew, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit, soup;

Thursday – Chicken pasta, veggie medley, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, applesauce, black-eyed pea soup;

Friday – Tilapia, brown rice, peas, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, whole wheat dinner roll;

Wednesday – Tuna noodle casserole, colorful salad, mango cubes, whole wheat bread;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garlic bread, garden salad with light Italian dressing, yogurt with fresh fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, orange juice, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 18- Feb. 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Herb baked chicken, Aztec grain salad, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, mixed berry cup;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread;

Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, oven roasted squash, apricots, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears, veggie bean soup.