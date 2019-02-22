List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple cake, soup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, colorful salad, green beans, fruit, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, peach crisp, soup;

Thursday – Smothered burritos, corn, Spanish rice, churros, fruit, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Tuna noodle casserole, Normandy blend veggies, salad, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookies, fruit.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, 11-a.m.-1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, green beans, mixed green salad with chick peas, Ambrosia;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry yogurt, orange juice;

Wednesday – Swiss steak, baked potato, mixed veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce;

Thursday – Baked cod, cream of potato soup, mixed veggies, creamed corn muffin, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, banana muffin, fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat roll, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/red onion, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steamed veggies.;

Tuesday – Beef taco, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – Honey mustard chicken, red potatoes with herbs, peas and carrots, tossed salad, pears, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Lasagna, steamed squash, peaches, garlic toast, colorful salad, pudding;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, clam chowder.