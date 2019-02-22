Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

February 21, 2019 - 6:18 pm
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, rice, salad, snow peas, pineapple cake, soup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, colorful salad, green beans, fruit, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, peach crisp, soup;

Thursday – Smothered burritos, corn, Spanish rice, churros, fruit, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Tuna noodle casserole, Normandy blend veggies, salad, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookies, fruit.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, 11-a.m.-1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, green beans, mixed green salad with chick peas, Ambrosia;

Tuesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry yogurt, orange juice;

Wednesday – Swiss steak, baked potato, mixed veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce;

Thursday – Baked cod, cream of potato soup, mixed veggies, creamed corn muffin, fruit cocktail;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, banana muffin, fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 25- March 1.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat roll, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/red onion, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steamed veggies.;

Tuesday – Beef taco, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – Honey mustard chicken, red potatoes with herbs, peas and carrots, tossed salad, pears, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Lasagna, steamed squash, peaches, garlic toast, colorful salad, pudding;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, clam chowder.

More in Community
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event