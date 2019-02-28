List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 4- March 8.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:′

Sunday – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser sponsored by Moose Lodge for Meals on Wheels

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, salad, fruit, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Special Mardi Gras meal, Garlic Cajun ribs, red beans and rice, asparagus, cake, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef tacos, ranch beans, Mexi-corn, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, pea soup;

Friday – Chicken fingers, baked fries, coleslaw, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Mardi Gras celebration by P-3 Partners; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; NyE Community Coalition Bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, call 727-5008 for appt.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Cancer Support Group, 1-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 4- March 8.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, roasted potatoes, corn muffin, green beans, creamy coleslaw, pears;

Tuesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, fresh fruit cup, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 4- March 8.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – French dip sandwich, steak fries, broccoli, mandarin oranges, pudding, veggie soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, colorful salad with chick peas, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Barbecued pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce;

Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, pudding;

Friday – Pizza, mixed fruit, green beans, salad bar with chick peas, cookie.