List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Ham steak, rice, peas, whole wheat roll, yogurt with fruit, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Salisbury steak, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pudding, soup;
Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, spiced applesauce, soup;
Thursday – Cold roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, carrot salad, fruit, northern bean soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, Dr. Winter, 10 a.m.; Bingo, by HealthCare Partners, 1 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;
Tuesday – Potato crunch fish, macaroni and cheese, green peas, white bread, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – Turkey chili with white beans, cornbread, green beans, mixed green salad, ambrosia;
Thursday – Corned beef and cabbage, roasted red potatoes, baby carrots, Irish soda bread cookie, mixed berry cup;
Friday – Waffles with peaches and cream, low-sodium sausage links, scrambled eggs with veggies, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, whole wheat bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, garden salad, orange banana juice;
Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, pears, chocolate mint cake;
Wednesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with country gravy, green beans, biscuit, peaches;
Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/red onion, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks, split pea soup;
Friday – Fish tacos, shredded cabbage and lime, Pico de Gallo, black beans, orange slices, pudding.