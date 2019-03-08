List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Ham steak, rice, peas, whole wheat roll, yogurt with fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Salisbury steak, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, rice pilaf, veggie medley, spiced applesauce, soup;

Thursday – Cold roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, carrot salad, fruit, northern bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, Dr. Winter, 10 a.m.; Bingo, by HealthCare Partners, 1 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;

Tuesday – Potato crunch fish, macaroni and cheese, green peas, white bread, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – Turkey chili with white beans, cornbread, green beans, mixed green salad, ambrosia;

Thursday – Corned beef and cabbage, roasted red potatoes, baby carrots, Irish soda bread cookie, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Waffles with peaches and cream, low-sodium sausage links, scrambled eggs with veggies, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 11- March 15.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, whole wheat bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, garden salad, orange banana juice;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, pears, chocolate mint cake;

Wednesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with country gravy, green beans, biscuit, peaches;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/red onion, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks, split pea soup;

Friday – Fish tacos, shredded cabbage and lime, Pico de Gallo, black beans, orange slices, pudding.