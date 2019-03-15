List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18- March 22.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, cake, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, baked fries, pasta salad, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stew with whole wheat noodles, salad, fresh fruit, black-eyed pea soup;

Thursday – Roast turkey and gravy, yams and apples, green salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit, black bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – St. Patrick’s Day exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Brent Johnson test site workers help, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; cancer support group, 1-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18- March 22.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potato, steamed spinach, orange slices, whole wheat dinner roll;

Tuesday – Beef chili, cornbread and honey, peas and carrots, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Chicken Cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens, creamy Italian dressing, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Beef tacos with guacamole, taco chips with salsa, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns with green onions, fruit cup, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18- March 22.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, layered salad, berry cobbler;

Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, strawberry-banana yogurt, colorful salad;

Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh fruit;

Friday – Turkey pot pie with peas and carrots, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll.