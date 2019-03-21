Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

March 21, 2019 - 3:29 pm
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Mayonnaise baked chicken, white rice, mixed veggies, cake fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff with whole wheat noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic bread, apple crisp, soup;

Friday – Pork roast, stuffing, spinach, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Healthcare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10:30 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pulled pork BBQ sandwich on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed green salad, applesauce;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;

Thursday – Meat lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad with cranberries, grapes and walnuts, creamy Italian dressing;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with potatoes/scrambled eggs/green chilies, chunky salsa, orange slices

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Grilled chicken breast, baked macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, applesauce;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat roll, pears;

Thursday – Grilled cheese sandwich, low-sodium tomato soup, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches, cookie;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice, broccoli, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, clam chowder.

