List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Mayonnaise baked chicken, white rice, mixed veggies, cake fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff with whole wheat noodles, squash, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic bread, apple crisp, soup;

Friday – Pork roast, stuffing, spinach, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Healthcare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10:30 a.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pulled pork BBQ sandwich on whole wheat bun, potato salad, mixed green salad, applesauce;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections;

Thursday – Meat lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad with cranberries, grapes and walnuts, creamy Italian dressing;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with potatoes/scrambled eggs/green chilies, chunky salsa, orange slices

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 25- March 29.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Grilled chicken breast, baked macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, applesauce;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat roll, pears;

Thursday – Grilled cheese sandwich, low-sodium tomato soup, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches, cookie;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice, broccoli, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, clam chowder.