List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 1- April 5.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Lemon pepper chicken, rice, peas and carrots, fruit, bread pudding, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Sausage gravy and biscuit, egg scramble with mushroom/peppers/onions, veggie soup;

Thursday – Smothered burrito, Mexican corn, pasta salad, fruit, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, fruit, whole wheat bread, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital April birthday celebration, Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Old Men’s Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 1- April 5.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, corn, pears;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mixed fruit, lentil soup, chocolate cake;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, whole wheat garlic bread, fresh fruit cup;

Friday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, black beans, layered salad, Jell-O with fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 1- April 5.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Oven roasted chicken breast, baked potato, peas, mixed green salad, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday – Vegetable beef soup, egg salad on toasted whole wheat bagel thin, tomatoes vinaigrette, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday – Roast turkey with pan gravy, yams and apples, corn, tossed salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, oat bran muffin;

Friday – French toast sticks with strawberries/bananas, scrambled eggs, potatoes with sausage and veggies.