List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 8- April 12.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, carrot cake, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – Chili dog on whole wheat bun, baked fries, coleslaw, pinto bean soup;

Wednesday – Pork chop with apples, rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, garden salad, squash, mandarin oranges, soup;

Thursday – Chicken egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli, fresh fruit, egg drop soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, parsley potatoes, zucchini, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Old Men’s Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crochet group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Seminar, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 8- April 12.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Turkey burger, sliced onion/tomato/lettuce, oven fries, baked beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, herb roasted veggies, peaches, birthday cake;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread;

Thursday – Mushroom pork chops, roasted squash, applesauce, pears, minestrone soup;

Friday – Baked fish Scandia, steamed brown rice, mixed veggies, colorful salad, tropical fruit cup, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 8- April 12.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potato, steamed spinach, orange slices, whole wheat dinner roll;

Tuesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-juice;

Wednesday – Reuben sandwich on rye, roasted potatoes, green peas, mixed green salad, sugar cookie;

Thursday – Herbed baked chicken, Aztec grain salad, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, mixed berry cup;

Friday – Biscuits and low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fruit cup, orange juice.