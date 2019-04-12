List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef patty, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/onion, fruit, mixed veggies, soup;

Tuesday – Eggplant parmesan, angel hair pasta, Brussel sprouts, yogurt with fruit, black-eyed pea soup;

Wednesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot salad, whole wheat bread, banana, soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread, fruit, pea soup;

Friday – Battered cod, brown rice, cauliflower, oranges, northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nursing students, 9:30 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Old Men’s Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Baked ham, green beans, sweet potato soufflé, deviled eggs, mixed fruit, whole wheat rolls, apple spice cake and pie;

Wednesday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, fresh melon, pudding;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, whole wheat garlic bread, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;

Friday – Linguine and clam sauce, oven roasted veggies, mixed salad, whole wheat roll, pears.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Tuesday – Breaded cod fillet, oven baked potato, broccoli, mixed greens with peas/eggs/nuts, whole wheat bun;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;

Thursday – Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, ambrosia salad, low-fat peach yogurt, hot cross buns;

Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, hash brown potatoes, mixed berries, whole wheat toast, apple juice.