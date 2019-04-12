List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Beef patty, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/onion, fruit, mixed veggies, soup;
Tuesday – Eggplant parmesan, angel hair pasta, Brussel sprouts, yogurt with fruit, black-eyed pea soup;
Wednesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot salad, whole wheat bread, banana, soup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread, fruit, pea soup;
Friday – Battered cod, brown rice, cauliflower, oranges, northern bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Nursing students, 9:30 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Old Men’s Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Baked ham, green beans, sweet potato soufflé, deviled eggs, mixed fruit, whole wheat rolls, apple spice cake and pie;
Wednesday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, fresh melon, pudding;
Thursday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, whole wheat garlic bread, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;
Friday – Linguine and clam sauce, oven roasted veggies, mixed salad, whole wheat roll, pears.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 15- April 19.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;
Tuesday – Breaded cod fillet, oven baked potato, broccoli, mixed greens with peas/eggs/nuts, whole wheat bun;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, cookie;
Thursday – Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, ambrosia salad, low-fat peach yogurt, hot cross buns;
Friday – Low-sodium sausage and eggs, hash brown potatoes, mixed berries, whole wheat toast, apple juice.