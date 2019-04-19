List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 22- April 26.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Easter ham, yams, broccoli casserole, fruit salad, whole wheat roll, pineapple cake;

Tuesday – Tamale pie, corn, salad, fruit, white bean soup;

Wednesday – Penne pasta with chicken, zucchini, salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Thursday – Kahlua pork, rice, carrots, salad, pudding, split pea soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Easter dinner – no activities;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Old Men’s Club meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; HealthCare Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 22- April 26.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums/fruit in season;

Tuesday – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, fresh orange sections, whole wheat bread;

Thursday – Meat lasagna, garlic toast, garden salad with cranberries/grapes/walnuts, creamy Italian dressing;

Friday – Waffles with peaches and strawberries, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes with veggies, fruit cup, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 22- April 26.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat roll, mixed fruit;

Wednesday – Oven fried chicken, steamed carrots, potato salad, ranch beans, pears;

Thursday – Low-sodium sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Friday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, mixed fruit cup, pudding.