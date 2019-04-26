List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, strawberry banana fruit salad, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, stuffing, carrots, tossed salad, berry cup, soup;
Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, muffin, lentil soup;
Thursday – Shoyu chicken, white rice, salad, veggie medley, pineapple chunks, white bean soup;
Friday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Desert View Hospital celebration for May birthdays;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; Desert View Hospital Health Fair, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread, fresh peach/fruit in season;
Tuesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh fruit;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken breast, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, sliced tomato/lettuce/red onion, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;
Friday – Scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, low-sodium bacon, blueberry muffin, oatmeal.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Hot turkey sandwich, vegetable medley, mixed fruit, vegetable bean soup;
Tuesday – Pork roast, oven roasted red potatoes and carrots, colorful salad, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Baked chicken, brown rice pilaf, California veggies, mixed fruit, salad bar with chick peas;
Thursday – Pork enchilada, refried beans, calabacitas, chips and salsa, tres leches cake, albondigas soup;
Friday – Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, split pea soup, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange.