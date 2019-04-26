List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, coleslaw, strawberry banana fruit salad, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, stuffing, carrots, tossed salad, berry cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, muffin, lentil soup;

Thursday – Shoyu chicken, white rice, salad, veggie medley, pineapple chunks, white bean soup;

Friday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Desert View Hospital celebration for May birthdays;

Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; Desert View Hospital Health Fair, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread, fresh peach/fruit in season;

Tuesday – Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh fruit;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken breast, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, sliced tomato/lettuce/red onion, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, low-sodium bacon, blueberry muffin, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 29- May 3.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Hot turkey sandwich, vegetable medley, mixed fruit, vegetable bean soup;

Tuesday – Pork roast, oven roasted red potatoes and carrots, colorful salad, pears, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Baked chicken, brown rice pilaf, California veggies, mixed fruit, salad bar with chick peas;

Thursday – Pork enchilada, refried beans, calabacitas, chips and salsa, tres leches cake, albondigas soup;

Friday – Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, split pea soup, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange.