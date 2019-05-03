List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 6 – May 10.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice, snow peas, spring salad, pineapple dessert, navy bean soup;
Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Jell-O with fruit, veggie soup;
Wednesday – Hamburger, low-sodium hot dog, whole wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, pasta salad, sherbet, fresh fruit, soup;
Thursday – Chicken parmesan, California blend mixed veggies, orange spinach salad, breadstick, fruit, soup;
Friday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams and apples, corn salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise classes, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s breakfast Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; T.O.P.S. meeting, 7-9 a.m.; Friends’ Day Out, 11:30 a.m., call Jan at 775-253-5791 for info.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 6 – May 10.
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, fresh orange sections, oatmeal raisin cookie;
Tuesday – Potato crunch fish, macaroni and cheese, green peas, whole wheat bread, mixed fruit cup;
Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green salad with creamy Italian dressing, cheeseburger soup with veggies, whole wheat crackers;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, baked potato, green beans, pears and cottage cheese, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage links, scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, hash browns, grapes.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 6 – May 10.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Chicken salad wrap, three-bean salad, mixed vegetables, peaches;
Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail, birthday cake;
Wednesday – Beef tacos, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, black beans, Jell-O with fruit;
Thursday – Pesto Chicken Florentine, penne pasta, tossed salad, strawberries, 7-grain bread;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, pears, whole wheat roll, pudding.