List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus are available for the coming days for the Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 21 – May 25. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Tuscan potato bake, seasoned chicken, asparagus, apple crisp, soup;

Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Pork roast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, yogurt with fruit, veggie soup;

Friday – Hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, baked beans, cupcakes (pre-Memorial Day barbecue).

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Bankers Life Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 21 – May 25:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked liver and onions, baked beans, sliced tomato/onion/lettuce, cantaloupe chunks;

Tuesday — Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, honeydew/cantaloupe melon;

Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, black bean salad, whole wheat roll, peaches;

Thursday — Pork chow mein, steamed rice, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat bread, apple butter, sliced pineapple;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with spinach, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 21 – May 25

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Beef tacos, black beans, Spanish rice, mixed veggies, peaches;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, whole wheat bread, cantaloupe;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches, cookie;

Thursday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat bread, fruit salad;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll.