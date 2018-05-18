List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 21 – May 25. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Tuscan potato bake, seasoned chicken, asparagus, apple crisp, soup;
Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Pork roast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, yogurt with fruit, veggie soup;
Friday – Hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, baked beans, cupcakes (pre-Memorial Day barbecue).
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Bankers Life Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 21 – May 25:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Baked liver and onions, baked beans, sliced tomato/onion/lettuce, cantaloupe chunks;
Tuesday — Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin, honeydew/cantaloupe melon;
Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, black bean salad, whole wheat roll, peaches;
Thursday — Pork chow mein, steamed rice, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat bread, apple butter, sliced pineapple;
Friday — Scrambled eggs with spinach, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 21 – May 25
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Beef tacos, black beans, Spanish rice, mixed veggies, peaches;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, whole wheat bread, cantaloupe;
Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches, cookie;
Thursday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat bread, fruit salad;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll.