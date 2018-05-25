Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 25, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 28 – June 1. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Smothered burrito, corn, salad, fruit cup, churros, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad with Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, soup;

Thursday — Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, pears, soup;

Friday – Low-sodium turkey-bacon wrap, baby carrots, salad, apple crisp, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; BUNCO, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday —Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Services Seminar, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, fresh peaches/apples, green salad with low-fat dressing;

Thursday — French bread pizza, chicken noodle soup, colorful salad with low-sodium dressing, yogurt pop, orange juice;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/onion/lettuce, baked beans, steamed veggies, cantaloupe;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, tropical fruit;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, fresh banana;

Friday – Breakfast casserole with Spanish veggies, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.

