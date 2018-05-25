List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 28 – June 1. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Smothered burrito, corn, salad, fruit cup, churros, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad with Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, soup;

Thursday — Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, pears, soup;

Friday – Low-sodium turkey-bacon wrap, baby carrots, salad, apple crisp, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; BUNCO, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday —Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Services Seminar, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, fresh peaches/apples, green salad with low-fat dressing;

Thursday — French bread pizza, chicken noodle soup, colorful salad with low-sodium dressing, yogurt pop, orange juice;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/onion/lettuce, baked beans, steamed veggies, cantaloupe;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, tropical fruit;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, fresh banana;

Friday – Breakfast casserole with Spanish veggies, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.