List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 28 – June 1. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;
Tuesday — Smothered burrito, corn, salad, fruit cup, churros, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken Parmesan, tossed salad with Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, soup;
Thursday — Herb-crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, whole wheat dinner roll, pears, soup;
Friday – Low-sodium turkey-bacon wrap, baby carrots, salad, apple crisp, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; BUNCO, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday —Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Services Seminar, 10 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;
Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections;
Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, fresh peaches/apples, green salad with low-fat dressing;
Thursday — French bread pizza, chicken noodle soup, colorful salad with low-sodium dressing, yogurt pop, orange juice;
Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 28 – June 1
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY;
Tuesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/onion/lettuce, baked beans, steamed veggies, cantaloupe;
Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, tropical fruit;
Thursday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, fresh banana;
Friday – Breakfast casserole with Spanish veggies, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.