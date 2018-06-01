List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for senior centers around the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 4 – June 8. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday — Low –sodium sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onion, elbow noodles, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium dressing, banana, soup;

Tuesday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, carrots, baked beans, fruit cocktail, soup;

Wednesday — Low-sodium bacon-wrapped peppers, refried beans, corn, salad, fruit, veggie soup;

Thursday — Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, low-sodium dressing, mandarin oranges, cookies, soup;

Friday — Taco pasta skillet, green beans, pea salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

Activities

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 4 – June 8:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Beef shepherd’s pie, whole wheat roll, pears, garden salad with low-fat ranch dressing;

Tuesday — Lemon baked fish, parley-butter new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday — Deviled pork chop, baked potato with fat-free sour cream, steamed Brussel sprouts, colorful salad, low-fat/low-sodium French dressing, angel food cake;

Thursday — Baked chicken, potato salad, seasoned lima beans and peas, peaches;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with peppers and onion, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal with raisins, fresh fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 4 – June 8

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday — Sweet and sour chicken, sugar peas and carrots, steamed brown rice, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday — Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday — Swiss steak, baked potato, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat roll, fresh orange;

Thursday — Chicken Alfredo fettuccini with broccoli, tropical fruit, cookie;

Friday — Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, oven roasted veggies, pears, peach cobbler.