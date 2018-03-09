List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 12 – March 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Tuna noodle casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Tuesday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, yogurt pie, soup;
Wednesday – Beef taco, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit, soup;
Thursday — Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, fruit cup, 7-bean soup;
Friday – Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Great Basin nursing students, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins – Humana, 10 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 12 – March 16:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;
Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Wednesday — Spaghetti with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, three-bean salad, birthday cake;
Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread cookie, pears;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with onions and peppers, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 12 – March 16
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, whole wheat roll, cherry-apricot granola cup, garden salad, orange-banana juice;
Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots and red potatoes, pears, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;
Wednesday – baked stuffed pork chop, baked yam, seasoned limas and peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;
Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, Chantilly fruit cup, colorful salad;
Friday – Beef tacos with fixings, black beans, pico de gallo, orange slices, flan.