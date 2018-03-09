List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for the Pahrump Senior Center along with senior centers in Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 12 – March 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Tuna noodle casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, yogurt pie, soup;

Wednesday – Beef taco, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit, soup;

Thursday — Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, fruit cup, 7-bean soup;

Friday – Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Great Basin nursing students, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins – Humana, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 12 – March 16:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday — Spaghetti with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, three-bean salad, birthday cake;

Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread cookie, pears;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with onions and peppers, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 12 – March 16

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, whole wheat roll, cherry-apricot granola cup, garden salad, orange-banana juice;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots and red potatoes, pears, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;

Wednesday – baked stuffed pork chop, baked yam, seasoned limas and peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, Chantilly fruit cup, colorful salad;

Friday – Beef tacos with fixings, black beans, pico de gallo, orange slices, flan.