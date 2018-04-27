List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Pahrump

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menu options have been updated for the coming days at senior centers in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 30 – May 4. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Low-sodium kielbasa, sauerkraut, parsley potatoes, green beans, apple crisp, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Beef patty with bun, lettuce, baked beans, salad with red onion, mixed veggies, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Potato-bacon bake, Brussel sprouts, salad, fruit, lentil soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Memorial Service for Geneva Dulaney, 1 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 30 – May 4:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, fresh orange juice;

Tuesday — Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, with low-fat dressing, mandarin orange, gingerbread;

Wednesday — Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread, tangerine;

Thursday — Green chili enchiladas, refried beans, Mexicorn, mandarin orange, chips and salsa, brownie;

Friday — Mexican egg casserole with tomatoes and green chiles, home fries, whole wheat toast, pineapple chunks, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 30 – May 4

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Sloppy joe, peas and carrots, celery and carrot sticks, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, fruited yogurt pie;

Wednesday – Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, salad bar with chickpeas, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Thursday – Cinco de Mayo celebration – Pork enchilada, refried beans, Calabacitas, chips and salsa, Tres Leches cake, Albondigas soup;

Friday – French toast, low-sodium bacon, watermelon and cantaloupe, oatmeal, orange juice.