List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 30 – Aug. 3. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams and apples, corn, salad, whole wheat roll, soup;

Tuesday — Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, apple crisp, northern bean soup;

Thursday — Philly cheesesteak, asparagus, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Baked fish, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, fruit.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-2:30 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Gee Distributing Seminar CBD products, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 30 – Aug. 3:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad, tangy yogurt salad dressing, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup;

Tuesday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Wednesday — Barbecued chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Thursday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, bananas;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with sautéed red and green peppers, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, mixed fruit, blueberries.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly. General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.

The Senior Nutrition Administration and staff will not be able to discuss or disclose details about repairs to the building.

All media inquiries should be made to Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly at aknightly@co.nye.nv.us or at 775-751-4282.