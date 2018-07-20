List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 23 – July 27. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Roast beef, mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, tossed salad with low-sodium dressing, pineapple, soup;

Tuesday — Sweet garlic chicken, angel hair pasta, asparagus, salad, bean soup;

Wednesday – Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Chef’s salad, fat-free dressing, summer squash, banana, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 23 – July 27:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, chopped spinach, French dressing, pears;

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday — Onion soup, chicken salad sandwich, baby carrots, celery sticks, pink grapefruit sections;

Thursday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-banana juice;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with peppers and onions, hash browns, whole wheat bagels, fat-free cream cheese, strawberry jelly, pineapple chunks.

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.

Check this story on pvtimes.com for updates.