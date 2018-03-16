List: senior menus for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus details have been announced by area senior centers, including the Pahrump Senior Center shown in this file photo.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18 – March 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Steak strips with onions, whole wheat roll, squash, snap peas, mixed salad, pears, northern bean soup;

Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot-raisin salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, muffin, mandarin oranges, lentil soup;

Thursday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, carrots, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Center (Justin) cholesterol, 10 a.m., haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, (consultation by appt., call 727-5008) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lemon baked fish, parsley butter new potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, fresh fruit in season;

Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, fresh orange;

Thursday — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, green salad, mixed berries;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail, taco soup;

Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, colorful salad with chickpeas;

Thursday – Beef chow mein, Asian mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.