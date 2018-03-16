List: senior menus for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18 – March 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Steak strips with onions, whole wheat roll, squash, snap peas, mixed salad, pears, northern bean soup;
Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot-raisin salad, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Chef’s salad, muffin, mandarin oranges, lentil soup;
Thursday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, carrots, fruit cup, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Center (Justin) cholesterol, 10 a.m., haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, (consultation by appt., call 727-5008) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Lemon baked fish, parsley butter new potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, fresh fruit in season;
Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, fresh orange;
Thursday — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, green salad, mixed berries;
Friday — Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;
Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail, taco soup;
Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, colorful salad with chickpeas;
Thursday – Beef chow mein, Asian mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding;
Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.