List: senior menus for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

March 16, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 18 – March 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Steak strips with onions, whole wheat roll, squash, snap peas, mixed salad, pears, northern bean soup;

Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot-raisin salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, muffin, mandarin oranges, lentil soup;

Thursday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, carrots, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Center (Justin) cholesterol, 10 a.m., haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Attorney, (consultation by appt., call 727-5008) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lemon baked fish, parsley butter new potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, fresh fruit in season;

Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, fresh orange;

Thursday — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, green salad, mixed berries;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 18 – March 23

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail, taco soup;

Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, colorful salad with chickpeas;

Thursday – Beef chow mein, Asian mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

