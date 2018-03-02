List: senior menus for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 5 – March 9. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Turkey pot pie, mixed salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Tuesday — Pizza, salad, broccoli, fruit cup, soup;
Wednesday – Lemon pepper pork chop, au-gratin potatoes, peas, salad, fruit cup, soup;
Thursday — Chicken fajita, rice, carrots, fruit, pinto bean soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Candidate for DA Chris Arabia, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; NyE Communities Coalition (Americorp) Money Smart for Older Adults seminar, 10 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 5 – March 9:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef stir fry, steamed white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;
Tuesday — Mexicorn pie, beef vegetable soup, mixed green salad, fresh orange;
Wednesday — Baked pork chop, yams, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie;
Thursday — Potato crunch fish, steamed spinach, herb roasted red potatoes, whole wheat roll, fresh banana;
Friday — Egg and low-sodium sausage bake, hash browns, apricots, banana, oatmeal.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 5 – March 9:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit salad, black bean soup, Jell-O;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, colorful salad, cake;
Wednesday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, apples;
Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, steamed broccoli, salad bar with chickpeas, peaches;
Friday – Ham steak and grits, eggs with sautéed veggies, banana, whole wheat English muffin, oatmeal, orange juice.