List: senior menus for Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa Valley

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center where the latest menus have been announced.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 5 – March 9. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Turkey pot pie, mixed salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Pizza, salad, broccoli, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Lemon pepper pork chop, au-gratin potatoes, peas, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday — Chicken fajita, rice, carrots, fruit, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Candidate for DA Chris Arabia, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; NyE Communities Coalition (Americorp) Money Smart for Older Adults seminar, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 5 – March 9:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef stir fry, steamed white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday — Mexicorn pie, beef vegetable soup, mixed green salad, fresh orange;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, yams, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie;

Thursday — Potato crunch fish, steamed spinach, herb roasted red potatoes, whole wheat roll, fresh banana;

Friday — Egg and low-sodium sausage bake, hash browns, apricots, banana, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 5 – March 9:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Chicken salad sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit salad, black bean soup, Jell-O;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with sauce, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, colorful salad, cake;

Wednesday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, apples;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, steamed broccoli, salad bar with chickpeas, peaches;

Friday – Ham steak and grits, eggs with sautéed veggies, banana, whole wheat English muffin, oatmeal, orange juice.