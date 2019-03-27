List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

■ Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

■ Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 775-209-8476.

■ Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

■ 1230 Loop Road, #2, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., for info call 308-361-3757.

■ Community Church, Fridays, 5-6 p.m., for info call 209-938-9094.

Alcoholics Anonymous

■ Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

■ aameetingspahrump.org

■ Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

Gamblers Anonymous

■ Northside Farmers Market, 3230 N. Joanita; Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. Call 775-513-5479.

Celebrate Recovery

■ Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Grief Counseling

■ Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 209-2535.

■ Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

■ Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

■ St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Depression Recovery

■ Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

■ No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Alzheimer’s Support

■ Nye Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 727-7944.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, 513-6418.

Narcotics Anonymous

■ First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.