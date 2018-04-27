Major Pahrump developments completed with more economic growth planned

Welcome to the 2018 “Progress Edition” of the Pahrump Valley Times that encompasses news on major growth in the local business landscape, completed and active area developments of the past several months and those on the drawing board.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes visitors to Pahrump along Highway 372. According to tourismmeansmore.com, 487,500 Nevadans or almost 30 percent of the state’s workforce are employed in the tourism industry. Tourism makes up 13 percent of Nevada’s gross domestic product, the website’s data showed.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Tractor Supply Company Manager Mark Slingerland, with shears in hand, cuts the ribbon for the Saturday Nov. 11, grand opening. The new business is located at 900 East Highway 372.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of people lined up in the front of the new HealthCare Partners' new medical facility at 1397 S. Loop Road. Nearly 1,000 people said they planned to attend the five-hour-long event that brought food and live music for locals and out-of-town visitors for the 2017 opening.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Justin Campbell, president of GridLiance West Utilities (left), Calvin Crowder, Gridliance president and CEO, Larry Tobey, vice chairman of the Ambassador Executive Committee of Valley Electric Association, and Thomas Husted, CEO of Valley Electric, stand for a photo presenting a check for $18 million for the 17,500 association members.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A new sign is being installed outside the Spring Mountain Resort & Country Club. The local area is on a path to see a major brand hotel, along with a casino, movie theater and other retail near the Spring Mountain Resort & Country Club.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Crews on Sept. 22 put a sign into place at new Jack in the Box restaurant that's set to open in Pahrump.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dixon Keller, regional director of sales and marketing at Humana (left); Dr. Bard Coats, market president for HealthCare Partners (center-left); Jeremy Cox, vice president of operations at HealthCare Partners (center); Susan Davila, CEO of Desert View Hospital (center-right); and Richard Bodager, CEO of Desert Radiology cut the ribbon at the newly built HealthCare Partners' building at 1397 S. Loop Road on Oct. 14, 2017. The official opening ribbon cutting and celebration lasted for roughly five hours.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Crews are seen working on the new Tractor Supply store in Pahrump during the fall of 2017.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, R-Pahrump (left), Bill Loken, Gretchen Loken and Ken Murphy of Shadow Mountain Construction (right), turn dirt at the groundbreaking of Pahrump Valley Winery's 7,000-square-foot expansion as shown in June 2017 photo.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times ER manager Casi lamp demonstrates Desert View Hospital's in-house telemedicine equipment on Sept. 18, 2017 to a group of hospital executives and representatives from Switch, Nevada Hospital Association and Valley Electric Association. Lamp was demonstrating the power of the hospital's new fiber-optic line connection.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Crews work outside the Mountain Falls Development as shown in a photo taken this spring. Continued growth is occurring in that community.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The roundabout at Highway 372 and Pahrump Valley Boulevard on April 24, 2018. Construction on the project was completed in May 2017.

Major news on area development included a new health care facility and retail expansions, along with new restaurants and growth in other sectors in the Pahrump Valley. The local area is also on a path to see a major brand hotel, along with a casino, movie theater and other retail shops near the Spring Mountain Resort &Country Club.

Pahrump is also on its way to information hyperdrive as the local utility expands its fiber-optic network for ultra-high-speed internet capabilities.

Valley Communications Association, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Electric, made headlines in 2017, as the organization announced its expansion of a fiber-optic network in the Beatty area.

Pahrump followed that expansion, with plans for a large portion of the area to have fiber by the end of 2018, according to Kathryn McKenna, chief operating officer of Valley Communications.

Valley Electric also had a “historic” year, according to Thomas Husted, CEO of Valley Electric Association, Inc.

Notable positives include a record end-of-year margin of $61 million for Valley Electric, along with other positive financial news. Valley Communications more than tripled its subscribership levels during 2017, with more growth in numbers predicted for 2018. VCA also added more services, including digital television and phone products.

In the health care space, HealthCare Partners completed its 57,000-square-foot medical facility that includes an urgent care, primary and specialty care, pharmacy and other amenities. Humana relocated its Pahrump center from the north end of town to HealthCare Partners’ new building at 1397 S. Loop Road.

Other major health care news included the planned acquisition of HealthCare Partners’ brand, and other labels owned by DaVita Medical Group, by UnitedHealth Group’s Optum unit. The deal, which included the Pahrump asset, was estimated to be $4.9 billion dollars and included nearly 300 clinics and other assets across six states.

Also on the health care front, Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital was one of several medical facilities across Nevada to gain access to fiber-optic communication lines, which offer facilities the potential to benefit a patient’s access and speed of medical care.

Another major development planned to begin in 2018 is a major brand hotel “connected to a casino to be designed and operated by Silverton,” a major casino operator in Las Vegas.

Silverton is planning those and other developments for its mixed-use project on seven acres of a commercial parcel near the front gates of Spring Mountain Resort.

Spring Mountain received approval on its final commercial subdivision map for a nearly 22-acre parcel in March 2018. The race facility is also working on its residential projects within the facility and an expansion of its current racetrack, which will eventually become the longest track in the world.

On the residential side of things, Mountain Falls was making progress on its journey to raise more than 3,200 homes in the golf course community.

Another major development in the area, Artesia at Hafen Ranch, is on the verge of selling Phase 5, the final phase of the major housing development. The group behind the project started making its way through Nye County for approval on two commercial projects, part of the Artesia at Hafen Ranch subdivision, in the early part of 2018.

Other retail real estate projects that have recently come to the Pahrump area include the new Jack in the Box restaurant and Tractor Supply Co., with other local organizations planning for, or completing, expansion efforts in 2017 and through 2018.

