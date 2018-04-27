Major Pahrump developments completed with more economic growth planned

Welcome to the 2018 “Progress Edition” of the Pahrump Valley Times that encompasses news on major growth in the local business landscape, completed and active area developments of the past several months and those on the drawing board.
Major news on area development included a new health care facility and retail expansions, along with new restaurants and growth in other sectors in the Pahrump Valley. The local area is also on a path to see a major brand hotel, along with a casino, movie theater and other retail shops near the Spring Mountain Resort &Country Club.
Pahrump is also on its way to information hyperdrive as the local utility expands its fiber-optic network for ultra-high-speed internet capabilities.
Valley Communications Association, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Electric, made headlines in 2017, as the organization announced its expansion of a fiber-optic network in the Beatty area.
Pahrump followed that expansion, with plans for a large portion of the area to have fiber by the end of 2018, according to Kathryn McKenna, chief operating officer of Valley Communications.
Valley Electric also had a “historic” year, according to Thomas Husted, CEO of Valley Electric Association, Inc.
Notable positives include a record end-of-year margin of $61 million for Valley Electric, along with other positive financial news. Valley Communications more than tripled its subscribership levels during 2017, with more growth in numbers predicted for 2018. VCA also added more services, including digital television and phone products.
In the health care space, HealthCare Partners completed its 57,000-square-foot medical facility that includes an urgent care, primary and specialty care, pharmacy and other amenities. Humana relocated its Pahrump center from the north end of town to HealthCare Partners’ new building at 1397 S. Loop Road.
Other major health care news included the planned acquisition of HealthCare Partners’ brand, and other labels owned by DaVita Medical Group, by UnitedHealth Group’s Optum unit. The deal, which included the Pahrump asset, was estimated to be $4.9 billion dollars and included nearly 300 clinics and other assets across six states.
Also on the health care front, Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital was one of several medical facilities across Nevada to gain access to fiber-optic communication lines, which offer facilities the potential to benefit a patient’s access and speed of medical care.
Another major development planned to begin in 2018 is a major brand hotel “connected to a casino to be designed and operated by Silverton,” a major casino operator in Las Vegas.
Silverton is planning those and other developments for its mixed-use project on seven acres of a commercial parcel near the front gates of Spring Mountain Resort.
Spring Mountain received approval on its final commercial subdivision map for a nearly 22-acre parcel in March 2018. The race facility is also working on its residential projects within the facility and an expansion of its current racetrack, which will eventually become the longest track in the world.
On the residential side of things, Mountain Falls was making progress on its journey to raise more than 3,200 homes in the golf course community.
Another major development in the area, Artesia at Hafen Ranch, is on the verge of selling Phase 5, the final phase of the major housing development. The group behind the project started making its way through Nye County for approval on two commercial projects, part of the Artesia at Hafen Ranch subdivision, in the early part of 2018.
Other retail real estate projects that have recently come to the Pahrump area include the new Jack in the Box restaurant and Tractor Supply Co., with other local organizations planning for, or completing, expansion efforts in 2017 and through 2018.
