MLK scholaship fundraiser returns to community church

It’s a scholarship program fundraiser that’s been in existence locally since 2002, and it’s scheduled to return on Monday, Jan 21.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vocal, musical and dance performances have been a mainstay of the MLK Day "All People's Day" celebration since 2002 in Pahrump. The event returns on Monday, Jan. 21, at the Pahrump Community Church located at 1061 East Wilson Road. The scholarship fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

It’s a scholarship program fundraiser that’s been in existence locally since 2002, and it’s scheduled to return on Monday, Jan 21.

Delores Joyner is the founder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors what was originally known as the “All People’s Breakfast.”

Joyner said the name has since changed.

“The name has been changed because it seems that people don’t like to get up early, so it is now the MLK All People’s Lunch,” she said. “It will be held at the Pahrump Community Church on Wilson Road and West Street in the church’s recreation hall, on Monday, Jan. 21st, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.”

Lunch aside, Joyner said the event will include raffles, auctions, entertainment and door prizes.

The event coincides with Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, a national holiday.

“Hopefully we will make a lot of money where we can provide scholarships for the high school students and grants,” she said. “If we raise enough money, then we can help provide grants to various organizations here in town such as the Key Club, and the Special Olympics program. All of the proceeds go right back into the community.”

Joyner noted that the cost to attend the event is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

“We also have a VIP package, which is $300, and we have reserved tables for eight at $160,” she said.

For high school students who are seeking financial assistance for college, Joyner said scholarship applications are available at the high school.

“Those applications will go out to the counselors at the school, and we will try to get those out by the end of February,” she said. “They will also be at other places like the library, where students can pick them up. There is a committee that evaluates all of the applications and they have a live interview with the students who are applying.”

Additionally, Joyner noted those who cannot attend the event may still donate to the foundation.

“We need all of the donations that we can get,” she said. “They can write a check out to the organization, which is called the Pahrump MLK Foundation. They can mail the checks in care of Delores Joyner. The mailing address is 740 East Elderberry St., Pahrump, Nevada 89048. Those who would like to prepurchase the VIP package or the table of eight package can contact me at 727-0473. If I am not available, they can leave a message and I will call them back.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes