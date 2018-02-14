Multiple Pahrump area options for Valentine’s Day

Here’s a valuable reminder to all of those busy husbands, wives, boyfriends and girlfriends presently going about their commonplace mid-week routines in the valley.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Albertsons Supermarket Floral Supervisor Michelle Gleason refers to her department as the town’s “unofficial” Valentine’s Day headquarters. Gleason said her department is a one-stop shop, especially for those last-minute gift buyers, looking for a customized Valentine’s Day gift this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jeweler Michael Alvarado, owner of Jewelry By Michael, believes you can’t go wrong going with a diamond for Valentine’s Day. Alvarado, who can create customized jewelry pieces, is offering 25 percent off on any heart-shaped item or 20 percent off on any other items on Valentine’s Day.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alvarado said his shop regularly sees an increase in business during the days leading up to Valentine’s Day each year. Gold chains, diamond pendants and rings appear to be the trend for men purchasing gifts for their loved ones. “Guys just don’t seem to wear a whole lot of jewelry,” he said.

Today is Valentine’s Day.

As such, those who endeavor to bestow a token of affection upon their loving companion have several options right in the heart of town.

“There are very few gifts that can express enduring love more than the diamond,” said Michael Alvarado, owner of Jewelry By Michael at 311 Frontage Road Suite #105, just across from Sonic.

Alvarado, with 25-plus years’ experience in the field, noted that he has good reason to look forward to Valentine’s Day each year.

“We normally see an increase in business during the days leading up to Valentine’s Day each year,” he said. “Gold chains, diamond pendants and rings are what men are buying their wives or girlfriends. Women, on the other hand, are buying their husbands or boyfriends, silver or gold bracelets. Guys just don’t seem to wear a whole lot of jewelry.”

Alvarado also made certain to point out that his shop can create customized jewelry pieces.

“If someone came in who had a little time, we can actually make anything they want,” he said. “We create all kinds of custom designs. We also have a special Valentine’s Day sale this year, where everything with a heart design is 25 percent off. The rest of the merchandise is 20 percent off on Valentine’s Day.”

A look inside

Not particularly known as a prominent Valentine’s Day shopping destination is the Albertsons supermarket on Highway 160, where just a few feet inside the north entrance doors, lies a veritable melange of romantic trappings.

Albertsons Floral Supervisor Michelle Gleason refers to her department as an “unofficial” Valentine’s Day headquarters.

“We have flowers, pretty plants, cards, stuffed animals and balloons,” she said all in one breath. “We also have fine chocolates, chocolate covered strawberries, and champagnes. We pretty much have something for everyone and we actually create custom-designed arrangements as requested by our customers.”

11th-hour shoppers

Additionally, Gleason, an employee of roughly two years, spoke about the store’s convenience for those inevitable last-minute gift buyers.

“We get a lot of guys who come flying in at 4 p.m. looking to get something for that special person in their life,” she said. “We have all kinds of different ‘grab-and-go’ arrangements, and we are also able to do customized floral arrangements on the same day. We have had customers come in, in a frenzy, telling us what they want and we are able to do it for them right here on the spot. Our arrangements come with baby’s breath, greenery, and a bow. Smith’s does not do designs, so we plan on crushing the competition, the way we do every year.”

Busy day ahead

As evidence of that assertion, Gleason spoke about the days leading up to last Valentine’s Day at her floral department.

“Last year we did phenomenally, and we are planning to top that this year,” she said. “Because it was so busy, this year my boss added on some additional help and I have the most fun on Valentine’s Day. I’ve got all of my girls and we just get in there and crush it. Everyone here (is) very talented and professional designers and they truly know what they are doing. We also make candy bouquets. Anything you want, we can do it for you.”

Dinner dates

For the occasions when the love of food complements the love of warm companionship, Stockman’s Steakhouse inside the Pahrump Nugget on Highway 160, may be the answer, as the restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner for two from 5-10 p.m.

Reservations are recommended.

Couples have their choice of two filet mignons, served with baby carrots, and fingerling potatoes.

The entree also includes a house wine, shrimp cocktail for two, soup or salad and a shared dessert, all for $80.

Also on the menu is a 40 oz. ribeye for two, with maple and bacon Brussels sprouts along with the fingerling potatoes, shrimp cocktail and dessert, for $65.

For $25, couples can enjoy a one-half roasted Airline chicken breast, mashed potatoes, broccolini with garlic and soup or salad.

Going the distance

Just as some couples are content with an exquisite meal, or exchanging gifts on Valentine’s Day, others it seems, observe the day with much more passion and earnest.

So much so, they decide to actually “tie the knot” on Feb. 14.

Local resident Rachel Aldana knows about it firsthand.

As the Nye County Chief Deputy Clerk for the past 12 years, Aldana’s office issues marriage licenses to those who apply and are approved.

Aldana said the clerk’s office regularly experiences a surge in the number of marriage license requests during the month of February.

“The Nye County Clerk’s Office does get an increase in marriage license applications during the days leading up to Valentine’s Day,” she said.

“We always have couples who come into the clerk’s office, and even some from Las Vegas and other locations who come in. I can easily anticipate an increase for marriage license applications this week.”

Captive hearts

The old adage “separation makes the heart grow fonder,” can also be applied to other duties at the clerk’s office as Valentine’s Day arrives each year.

Aldana noted that not even concrete, steel or the presence of detention center officers, can dampen, deter or impede the true feelings of love and devotion that most couples hold for one another.

Over the years, Aldana said the clerk’s office receives marriage license application requests from “guests” spending time at the Nye County Detention Center.

“Usually it happens when the party who is not incarcerated, comes in and pays for the marriage license application and they complete their side of it,” she said.

“I, on the other hand, get the booking sheet and complete the application for the incarcerated person. I actually walk over to the detention center and have them verify if all of the information is correct, and I then have them sign it.

“There is a chaplain here who actually performs the wedding ceremony, and I believe he is actually performing a wedding service on Valentine’s Day at the jailhouse,” she said.

Aldana also said couples do not actually get married at the clerk’s office, as the action would require an available justice of the peace or one of the district court judges to officiate the ceremony.

The Nye County Clerk’s Office, at 1520 E. Basin Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Marriage licenses are $60.

