No to Abuse fundraiser in Pahrump brings in $11k

When someone is abused, stalked or violated in a personal way, it can be a very difficult situation to handle. There are often seemingly insurmountable hurdles and plenty of fear to stop victims from removing themselves from the abusive environment and the healing process afterward poses its own difficulties.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An auction participant raises his bidders card while professional auctioneer Ski Censke, on stage at left, calls for bids on local celebrities Sherry Cipollini and Dr. Bill Craig from Reflections Health Care.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Celebrity Auction was a sold-out event with 120 total attendees.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ski Censke was aided in his auctioneering duties by Ron Gipson. The two are pictured auctioning off Deanna O'Donnell, reporter and anchor for Channel 46 news.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the the red carpet at the Nye County Celebrity Auction on Oct. 13 inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The silent auction helped raise additional funds for No to Abuse during the Nye County Celebrity Auction.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area general contractor Tom Laskowski, right, came to the celebrity auction decked out in a cape covered in cash and played it up to the crowd while being auctioned off on Oct. 13.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Willi Baer, right, is well-known for her charitable doings in Nye County, holding the position of executive director at Pioneer Territory CASA for many years. Baer was just one of many celebrities who offered themselves for the Nye County Celebrity Auction.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Table decor was a big to-do at the Nye County Celebrity Auction, with the "best decorated table" award up for grabs that evening.

That is where No to Abuse comes in, providing a safe haven for anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking or teen dating violence. The caring staff at the Nevada Outreach Training Organization who operate the No to Abuse program are experienced in dealing with the many and varied factors involved in assisting victims, helping with critical services such as emergency housing and shelter, transitional housing, transportation and relocation.

The No to Abuse program goes even further, acting as a liaison between agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nye County District Attorney’s Office. Victims can also receive assistance with referrals to other resources, such as counseling and mental health services, as well as help with securing victims of crime reimbursement, basic needs and much more.

In order to do this, however, No to Abuse needs funding.

The nonprofit’s ability to provide assistance to victims depends partly on the generosity of the communities it serves and Pahrump has always been a big supporter of the No to Abuse program.

This was no different on Saturday, Oct. 13 when the Nye County Celebrity Auction was held inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, with all the proceeds to benefit No to Abuse. In an incredible night of fun and laughter, locals came together to raise over $11,000 for the valuable nonprofit, adding to its coffers and its power to have a positive impact in the lives of victims in need.

“We had the most attendance at the Celebrity Auction ever and sold the most tables. This event continues to be the most unique event, with fun had by everyone that attends. We hear such great comments from people about how they are already looking forward to the next event,” Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Salli Kerr said enthusiastically. “We had a full house at 120 people. The room was completely full. We were excited by that.”

Nye County notables who stepped up and offered themselves for the auction block included Willi Baer of Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, general contractor Tom Laskowski, restaurateur and commission candidate Leo Blundo, Java Junkies owner Kris Su, Brian Strain of State Farm and Ron Frazier of Pahrump Life Magazine.

Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen, Sherry Cipollini and Dr. Craig of Reflections Health Care and Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly also took part, as did Deanna O’Donnell of KPVM TV, Pahrump Valley High School Assistant Principal Kenny Weaver and Pahrump Valley Times Editor David Jacobs.

Kerr detailed that the celebrities and their accompanying packages brought in over $8,000 while the 50/50 raffle garnered over $500 and silent auctions and raffles brought in additional proceeds. “The tables are also sold to local businesses, with 11 of 15 tables sold this year. Platinum Mortgage won the best table award this year, and the traveling trophy will be delivered to them once the 2018 plate has been produced. The table competition has turned into quite a ‘bragging right,’” Kerr stated.

“We want to thank all of the celebrities and those that purchased tables,” Kerr said with gratitude following the event. “JDE Management, Valley Electric Association (2), Nevada Realty, Platinum Mortgage, KPVM, Pahrump Valley Times, Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, Desert View Hospital, CASA and Pahrump Valley Carpet Care were table purchasers. Thanks to all the celebrities that also purchased auctions, including Sherry Cipollini and Dr. Bill Craig of Reflections Health Care, Brian Strain from State Farm Insurance, Leo Blundo, who is running for a commissioner’s seat and Ron Frazier of Pahrump Life Magazine.

“Also, Dan and Trudy Harris did not defend the trophy for best table this year but are always generous with their time to attend and support No to Abuse. Of course, thanks to Ski and Ron, without their generous support of time or talents this event could not take place.”

For more information on No to Abuse call 775-751-1118. The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is at 621 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump.

