Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 23– Oct. 27:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – NEVADA DAY – NO SCHOOL.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday – NEVADA DAY – NO SCHOOL.