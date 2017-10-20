Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 23– Oct. 27:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday – NEVADA DAY – NO SCHOOL.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – NEVADA DAY – NO SCHOOL.