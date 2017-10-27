Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 30– Nov. 3:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;
Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hotdog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.