Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 30– Nov. 3:

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 30– Nov. 3:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hotdog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.