Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Aug. 20 – Aug. 24:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Aug. 20 – Aug. 24:

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Cereal, bagel with cream cheese, pears;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, mini maple waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, fresh fruit, cookie;

Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.