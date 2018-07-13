Pahrump area weight loss group members recognized

Nevada TOPS Club, Inc., (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), held its annual State Recognition Days June 1 and 2 in Las Vegas with Pahrump TOPS members taking three of the four top awards.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joe Martin, 78, reached his goal weight by losing 42.2 pounds and being named King of Pahrump Chapter #117.

Joe Martin, 78, reached his goal weight by losing 42.2 pounds and being named the King of Pahrump Chapter #117. Joe joined the chapter on Nov. 9, 2016 and reached his goal by the end of 2017. Joe was named the Nevada State King Runner-up.

The state king title went to Martin Aune, with a total loss of 144 pounds. He will compete for the international king title to be held in Canada. The state queen title went to Sharon McDonald, with a total loss of 139.5 pounds. They are both members of Pahrump Chapter #116. The state queen runner-up was Charlene Mann of Las Vegas Chapter #180, with a loss of 56.5 pounds. Congratulations to them and all other division winners.

TOPS is a weight loss support group which meets weekly in Pahrump. Nevada Chapter #117 meets on Wednesday at the Trinity Assembly of God Church at 750 Big Five Road.

Members weigh in from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.