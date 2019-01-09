Pahrump Arts Council welcomes Missoula Children’s Theatre

The Pahrump Arts Council is pleased to announce the return of the Missoula Children’s Theatre to the area in 2019, organizers announced.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre provides an exciting, high-quality experience in producing a play for the community. Grades K-12 are included and invited to audition. The planned production will be a fun adaptation of the classic fairy tale, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
The dates are Jan. 21- Jan. 26. Auditions will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. Students auditioning should plan to stay for the full two-hour audition. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal after the auditions.All cast members must commit to having a clear schedule for the week, organizers said. Rehearsals will be held Tuesday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to early evening. In addition, assistant directors will be chosen to help with the production.
Two performances of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 in the high school. Tickets will be sold at the door, $3 student, $5 adult, $20 family for both performances. All are welcome. For more information, call the Pahrump Arts Council office, 775-505-1362.