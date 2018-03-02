Pahrump quilt show shines spotlight on local artists

The 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt and Needlework Show took place this past weekend and although the weather was a bit chilly with occasional spats of gusty wind, that did not seem to stop residents from heading out to enjoy the exhibition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Best in Show winner was this quilt, titled "Almost Crewel" and crafted by Shirley Pierce. She said this project, started in 2009, was her first attempt at appliqueing a full-sized quilt.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This quilt, entitles "Celtic Gone Wild," was made by Pat Wyman and quilted by Victoria Brazzel. It took home first place for Best Use of Theme.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This piece took home a second place award for medium long-arm quilting and Best Machine Quilting. Darla Holt created this quilt, which she called "Blooming Dresdens."

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Featured needleworker Vicki Texeira spent much of the Pins and Needles Quilt Show teaching patrons tips and techniques for creating needlework masterpieces. She had several works of art of display at her station as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows reporter Robin Hebrock's favorite quilt at the 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt Show. Made by Marilyn Swango and quilted by Lydia Kemp, it is titled "Amish Dahlia" and took home a second place award for medium hand-quilted entries.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pins and Needles Quilt Show volunteer Debi Rodriguez chatted with patrons in the area dedicated to non-quilt entries, such as the table runners, purses and other fabric works shown.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lynn McDonald was just one of many individuals to lend her talents to the Pins and Needles Quilt Show. She is pictured teaching attendees during a demonstration on Coloring on Fabric.

Over the three-day event, hundreds of attendees made their way through the Nevada Treasure RV Resort where the Shadow Mountain Quilters had set up shop, making this year’s endeavor a big success. Shadow Mountain Quilter and Show Coordinator Joyce Higginbotham said she was very pleased with the turnout and was looking forward to next’s year’s quilt show with excitement.

The 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt Show opened the morning of Friday, Feb. 23 with several rooms at Nevada Treasure taken over by the event. Upon entrance, attendees were greeted by a space bursting with vendors, selling all sorts of fabric art-related goods. Down the center of the room, a long table was crowded with the many silent auction items up for bid and the ever-popular Opportunity Quilt was on display.

Further into the venue, patrons entered the main showroom for the dozens of quilts that had been entered into this year’s competition, the theme of which was “Celtic Journey.” Pieces of all sizes and varieties were hung around the room, creating a blaze of brilliant, vivid color in rich hues and tones and a kaleidoscope of designs to appreciate.

There was also a variety of delicate needlework and intricate fabric art to enjoy in the non-quilt portion of the competition. “There were 85 quilts of all sizes and 44 non-quilts, such as knit and crochet, needlework such as hand embroideries, counted cross-stitch and needlepoint, household and accessories, wearable arts and mixed media,” Higginbotham said.

Throughout all three days, there was a steady flow of attendees perusing the eye-catching works of art, giving local artists the chance to shine. While a majority of the awards had already been determined prior to the event, it was up to patrons to make the decision on the final awards, those for Viewer’s Choice.

“Viewer’s Choice winners were: Quilts – First place went to Betty Irving’s ‘Gentlemen’s Agreement’ and second place went to Rosillis Rosario’s ‘Hummingbird’s Delight.’ Non-quilts – First place went to Margene Mollison’s counted cross-stitch ‘Horses of Neptune’ and second place also went to Margene Mollison for her counted cross-stitch ‘Portrait of AK-Ee-AH,’” Higginbotham detailed.

“The show went well despite cold weather,” Higginbotham said following the event. “Visitors who did come out seemed to enjoy the various events during the show, such as the ever-popular bed turning, demonstrations and lectures, silent auction, visiting with the featured needleworker Vicki Texeira, having quilts appraised and shopping at the vendors. I believe we had up to 1,000 guests throughout the weekend.”

While the Pins and Needles Quilt Show is indeed an event meant to provide entertainment and culture to the valley, it is more than just that. The show also serves as a charitable effort that ultimately helps benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“The guild again plans to donate 20 percent of the show profit to two charities, 10 percent to the Pahrump Senior Center Meals on Wheels program and 10 percent to the Kiwanis Food for Thought backpack program providing food for school kids in need,” Higginbotham noted.

Last year, the Shadow Mountain Quilters were able to donate $840 to each of those organizations and though the 2018 total has not been determined yet, it is hoped that the quilters will be able to provide a sizable donation this year as well.

The theme for the 2019 quilt show has already been determined. Higginbotham said those planning to take part next year can concentrate on the theme “Up, Up and Away.”

For more information on entering the 2019 Pins and Needles Quilt and Needlework Show visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com or contact Higginbotham at 775-253-4885 or email shadowmountainquilters@gmail.com

