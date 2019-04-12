Pahrump students perform, showcase musical skills

The Pahrump Valley High School Music Department presented a Choral Spring Concert on March 26 in the school’s auditorium.
The students performed under the direction of Music Director Michael Wineski.
Students performed a variety of selections, including music made popular by the Mamas &the Papas, Journey, Queen, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel and more.
Other music from around the world was performed.
Admission to the event was $5.
Go to the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times to see videos of the students performing.
Several more concerts are planned at Pahrump Valley High School in the coming weeks, according to the event program.
They include Travis Brass: U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the school auditorium, the Show Choir Debut Concert at 6 p.m. May 7 in the school auditorium, a “Musicapalooza” at 6 p.m. May 13 in the school gymnasium and a Music from Around the World Concert at noon May 18 in the high school courtyard.
For more information, see the school’s website or go to bit.ly/2HXCVwy on the web.