Pahrump veterans display colors for one of their own

Family and friends recently gathered to pay their respects to a local veteran.
Kenneth (Kenny) James Wilkinson, 71, passed away on March 3.
A memorial ceremony honoring him was held March 31 at Pahrump’s VFW Post 10054.
While he was born May 22, 1946 in Meriden, Connecticut, he actually grew up in Orem, Utah.
According to his obituary, Wilkinson served with distinction and the United States Navy for 20 years, from 1964 to 1984, where he retired as a chief petty officer.
While in the service, Wilkinson was stationed in Florida, Virginia, California and Vietnam.
He also served two tours aboard ship and two tours in country with the Marine Corps.
After his retirement, Wilkinson embarked on a new career in both the trucking and transportation industry.
He eventually became the owner of a motorcycle dealership in Pahrump.
Prior to his passing, close friend Debbie Cullen said Wilkinson settled into a very joyful life, surrounded by a community of close friends.
He was known to frequent the local VFW Post conversing over a Coca-Cola on any given day.
Wilkinson was survived by numerous family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Lavonne, father Irvin Ike Goodrich and grandson Jared Michael White.
Military rites were performed by both the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
