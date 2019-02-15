Pahrump’s Battle of the Bars set to get underway

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pourhouse along Highway 160 is the host bar for Saturday's Battle of the Bars Karaoke Contest. Pahrump resident Marvin Caperton is coordinating the multi-week competition starting on Saturday Feb. 16. The overall grand prize is $1,000.

Attention all would-be singers in town, there’s a chance to win cash with your vocal chops.

Pahrump resident Marvin Caperton is coordinating the first “Battle of the Bars” Karaoke Contest starting on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Caperton, also known as “KJ Dread,” said five local bars are participating in the event, and anyone who properly can belt out a tune during the multi-week competition, can win a first, second, or third place cash prize.

The bars participating are the Wild Side Tavern, at 2101 Gamebird Road; the Coyote’s Den, at 3971 E Kellogg Road; the Bounty Hunter, at 680 East St.; the Hubb, at 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.; and the Pourhouse, at 1101 S. Highway 160.

Caperton noted that each venue will charge the contestants a $5 fee to enter the competition.

“The first place male and female singers will win $300 each,” Caperton said. “The second place male and female singers will win $150 each, and the third-place male and female singers will win $50 each. The fifth week of competition, there will be an opportunity for those singers that couldn’t qualify at any of the bars, can qualify at the Pourhouse. The top 10 or 12 contestants will go to the finals. Those singers will pay an additional $25 fee for a shot at the ultimate $1,000 prize money.”

As far as rules for the competition, Caperton said there are a few.

“All contestants must show proof of residence in Pahrump, and no professionals are allowed. If they have done any professional work within the last five years, they cannot compete. I’ve posted some guidelines on The Pourhouse Facebook page. I have about 250,000 songs and they are going to have to find songs that are in that library. The owners of The Pourhouse are really embracing this event.”

Though the contest will officially start on Saturday, Feb. 16, the Hubb bar is holding its first round of competition on Feb. 18, due to a scheduling conflict.

Contestants are urged to call their bar of choice as starting times for the event vary.

“There are a lot of good singers here in Pahrump,” Caperton said. “I had an opportunity to get into the karaoke business and it just kind of metamorphosized.”

