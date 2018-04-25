Red Rock Canyon scenic drive hours change

The 13-mile scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., new hours that started April 1.

Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area's visitor center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas.

This change happens yearly as days become longer and sunset is later in the day, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.

The visitors center will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada’s first national conservation area. It is 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/Nevada Highway 159.

The area includes a LEED-certified visitor center, 13-Mile Scenic Drive, miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, road biking, picnic areas, nature observing and the Red Spring Interpretive Boardwalk.

More is available at blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca