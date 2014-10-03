School Menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 6 – Oct. 10

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 6 – Oct. 10

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — breakfast bites, cereal bowl, peaches;

Tuesday — scrambled eggs, bacon, English muffin, assorted fresh fruit;

Wednesday — cereal bowl, bagel and cream cheese, assorted fresh fruit;

Thursday — French toast sticks, cereal bowl, assorted fresh fruit;

Friday — cinnamon roll, cereal bowl, fruit cocktail.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — popcorn chicken, animal crackers, assorted fresh fruit;

Tuesday — burrito, cookie, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday — sloppy joe, assorted fresh fruit;

Thursday — teriyaki dunkers, wheat dinner roll, strawberry cup;

Friday — hot dog, assorted fresh fruit.