Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers and sour cream, garlic bread, ambrosia salad, soup;
Tuesday — Hot dogs, mac and cheese, green beans, salad, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Italian sandwich with cheese, pasta salad, asparagus, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, salad with tomatoes, parsley potatoes, broccoli, yogurt pie, soup;
Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Pork roast, brown rice, gravy, zucchini, pears, Apple Brown Betty;
Tuesday — Beef tacos, chunky salsa, guacamole, refried black beans, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday — Turkey pot pie, whole wheat roll, green salad, applesauce, birthday cake;
Thursday — Lemon baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, beet salad, whole wheat bread, apple butter, honeydew melon;
Friday — Veggie omelet, home fries, ham slice, fresh berries, oatmeal.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable blend, garlic toast, green salad with chickpeas, peaches;
Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec grain salad, carrots, spring salad, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday – *Valentine’s Day Party* Pork roast mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggies, applesauce, corn muffin, Jell-O with fruit;
Thursday – Beef Stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums, whole wheat bread, broccoli cheese soup;
Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, apricots, whole wheat roll.