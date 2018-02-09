Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been released for the upcoming week in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers and sour cream, garlic bread, ambrosia salad, soup;

Tuesday — Hot dogs, mac and cheese, green beans, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Italian sandwich with cheese, pasta salad, asparagus, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, salad with tomatoes, parsley potatoes, broccoli, yogurt pie, soup;

Friday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pork roast, brown rice, gravy, zucchini, pears, Apple Brown Betty;

Tuesday — Beef tacos, chunky salsa, guacamole, refried black beans, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Turkey pot pie, whole wheat roll, green salad, applesauce, birthday cake;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, beet salad, whole wheat bread, apple butter, honeydew melon;

Friday — Veggie omelet, home fries, ham slice, fresh berries, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 12 – Feb. 16:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable blend, garlic toast, green salad with chickpeas, peaches;

Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec grain salad, carrots, spring salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – *Valentine’s Day Party* Pork roast mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggies, applesauce, corn muffin, Jell-O with fruit;

Thursday – Beef Stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums, whole wheat bread, broccoli cheese soup;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, apricots, whole wheat roll.