Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 28. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hawaiian low-sodium kielbasa, grilled peppers and onions, noodles, peas, salad, tropical fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Cheddar chicken, bacon ranch pasta, asparagus, peaches and cream, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad with tomato, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday — BLT, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, 3-bean salad, whole wheat roll, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 10 a.m., haircuts, 1-3 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 28:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll green peas, long-grain brown rice, tossed salad, low-fat Italian dressing, grapes;

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, 3-bean salad, whole wheat roll, fresh melon;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange-banana juice;

Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, whole wheat roll, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;

Friday — Whole wheat pancakes, scrambled eggs with onion and green peppers, fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.