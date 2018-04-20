Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 23 – April 27. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Tuesday — Lemon pepper chicken, garlic noodles, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, spinach salad, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;
Friday – Beef tips with mushrooms, rice, peas, whole wheat bread, yogurt with fruit, Northern bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Ron Boskovitch – candidate District 4 Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Health Plans – open enrollment, 10 a.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 23 – April 27:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Turkey chili, steamed carrots, cornbread, peaches, chocolate pudding;
Tuesday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked acorn squash, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry-banana yogurt;
Wednesday — French dip on French roll, tater tots, broccoli salad, tropical fruit cup;
Thursday — Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream and chives, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;
Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, fresh fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 23 – April 27
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Tuna salad sandwich, carrot-raisin salad, fresh apple, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, sweet potato pie, roasted veggies, applesauce, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;
Wednesday – Enchilada pie, black beans, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, pears;
Thursday – BBQ beef sandwich, baked macaroni and cheese, colorful salad, fresh fruit;
Friday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream and chives, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple.