Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for the coming week at senior centers in our region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 23 – April 27. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Lemon pepper chicken, garlic noodles, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;

Friday – Beef tips with mushrooms, rice, peas, whole wheat bread, yogurt with fruit, Northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Ron Boskovitch – candidate District 4 Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Health Plans – open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 23 – April 27:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Turkey chili, steamed carrots, cornbread, peaches, chocolate pudding;

Tuesday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked acorn squash, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry-banana yogurt;

Wednesday — French dip on French roll, tater tots, broccoli salad, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday — Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream and chives, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 23 – April 27

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Tuna salad sandwich, carrot-raisin salad, fresh apple, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, sweet potato pie, roasted veggies, applesauce, whole wheat roll, fruit cobbler;

Wednesday – Enchilada pie, black beans, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, pears;

Thursday – BBQ beef sandwich, baked macaroni and cheese, colorful salad, fresh fruit;

Friday – Herb-baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream and chives, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple.