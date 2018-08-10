Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 13 – Aug. 17. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Ham and cheese sub with lettuce/tomato/onion, potato salad, apple salad, soup;

Tuesday — Chili, cornbread, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Herb baked chicken, sweet potatoes, veggie blend, apple crisp, soup;

Thursday — Beef tips with mushrooms, rice, green beans, whole wheat bread, yogurt, black bean soup;

Friday — Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, peach cobbler, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-2:30 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Aug. 13 – Aug. 17:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Pork roast, brown rice, gravy, zucchini, pears, Apple Brown Betty;

Tuesday — Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday — Turkey pot pie, whole wheat roll, green salad, applesauce, birthday cake;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, honeydew melon;

Friday — Veggie omelet, home fries, ham slice, fresh berries, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.