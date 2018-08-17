Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Aug. 20 – Aug. 24. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Breakfast bake with ham/eggs/cheese/potatoes, fresh fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, veggie blend, orange spinach salad, breadsticks, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, whole wheat roll, carrots and celery sticks, bananas, potato soup;

Thursday — Pork chop with apple, brown rice, dinner roll, garden salad, squash, mandarin oranges, soup;

Friday – Chicken tacos, Mexicorn, refried beans, churros, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin Cornut Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Toastmasters speech, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Legal Shield Seminar, 11 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-2:30 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Aug. 20 – Aug. 24:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, garden salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, chunky salsa, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Herb-baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, herbed veggie medley, whole wheat bread, unsalted Smart Balance margarine, spiced applesauce;

Thursday — Turkey burger with lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, steamed broccoli, tater tots, strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with green pepper, hash browns, whole wheat bagels, cream cheese, pineapple chunks, oatmeal with blueberries.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.