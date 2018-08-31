Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 7. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday — chicken fingers, baked fries, coleslaw, peaches, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, muffin, lentil soup;

Thursday — Swiss steak, rice, veggie medley, yogurt pie, whole wheat bread, soup;

Friday – Cheeseburger, tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, potato salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake celebration, 11 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1:00-3:00 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 7:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday — Southwest barbecued chicken sandwich on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, corn on the cob, ambrosia;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, pureed butternut squash, layered salad, whole wheat bread, baked banana;

Thursday — Beef tacos with thick and chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricots;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with low-sodium sausage, oatmeal with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs.

County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.