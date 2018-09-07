Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 14. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Turkey bacon wrap, asparagus, salad, whole wheat roll, oranges, soup;

Tuesday — Cheesy taco pasta, carrots, salad, applesauce, black-eyed pea soup;

Wednesday – Stuffed pork chop, broccoli, baked beans, bran roll, pineapple, soup;

Thursday — Lemon pepper chicken, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, peach crisp, veggie soup;

Friday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, oranges, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; JK Nelson Law – free consultation, 10 a.m.-noon, call 727-5008 for appt.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 14:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, sugar-free gelatin;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, Rice Krispie treat, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad and spring salad, honey Dijon veggies, tangy yogurt salad dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;

Thursday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini and colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange mango cup;

Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.