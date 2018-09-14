Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 21. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, glazed potatoes, yogurt, veggie soup;

Tuesday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Herb-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit, salad, pinto bean soup;

Thursday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, peach crisp, pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin Curnutt Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.; ballroom dance class, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Lesia Romanov, candidate for Assembly District 36, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 21:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots and garden salad, GFY creamy salad dressing, cantaloupe;

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, baked butternut squash, salad with honey dressing, orange-mango cup, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday — Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Thursday — Green chile enchiladas, refried beans and Mexicorn, mandarin oranges, frozen strawberries on fat-free vanilla/strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.