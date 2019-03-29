Soroptimists’ first women’s health fair in Pahrump a success

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Health Link Exchange Enrollment Facilitator DJ Mills discusses the organization with an attendees of the Women's Health and Wellness Fair, hosted March 23.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times American First National Bank Branch Manager Laura Haywood was just one of the many representative of various area organizations taking part in the Women's Health and Wellness Fair.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two health fair attendees chat with representatives of the state department of social services.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Boxes of Narcan nasal spray were displayed on the Living Free Health booth. Living Free Health is an addiction treatment and sober living organization.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times What a person eats has a huge impact on their overall health and certain exhibitors at the Women's Health Fair were focused on nutrition.

Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley hosted its inaugural Women’s Health and Wellness Fair, bringing together area services and local residents to help foster connection between the two sectors and open the door for beneficial interactions that help strengthen the community as a whole.

“For a first-time event, it went very well and all comments from both vendors and attendees were positive,” Soroptimist International member Willi Baer reported with evident happiness.

Throughout the four-hour event March 23, approximately 75 area residents made their way through, taking the time to stop at the many vendor stations and discuss the various resources and services available from each.

There were a total of 17 businesses and organizations exhibiting at the Women’s Health Fair, covering a wide gambit of topics of interest to women.

The Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Friendly Pahrump were on hand to help residents in dealing with the difficulties that can be associated with these diseases as well as resources for education and support. August Services was there as well, offering attendees an overview of its organization, which provides advocacy, consulting, personal care services and community care.

The Nevada Department of Social Services was at the fair, as was a representative from Nevada Health Link. Nourishing Concepts was on hand to discuss health and nutrition and there were several representative of local health care providers too. They included Reflections Healthcare and Pahrump Physical Medicine, formerly known as Affiliated Therapy. Pahrump Wellness Center exhibited at the fair, educating the community on its alternative healing options.

There were vendors focused on physical wellness through their offering of massage therapy, with Marcelino’s Health Arts and Betsy Lilly Massage discussing the importance of massage for overall physical and mental health.

Living Free Health is a newer organization in town and focuses on addiction treatment and sober living services to help residents get over the hurdles attached to ending addiction.

The well-known resource hub the NyE Communities Coalition took part in the Women’s Health Fair as well and there was a massive amount of information relating to the programs and services the coalition provides.

Everything from diabetes workshops to yoga classes to nutrition counseling and much, much more is available at the coalition and the organization is constantly trying to get the word out so people can utilize them.

There is even a Cribs for Kids program in which new parents learn how to safely care for their infants while they are sleeping. After the course is completed, the participant is given a free crib and packet of related items to help ensure their child is always safe while sleeping.

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program came with information on its many programs, which include transportation assistance, respite for caregivers and more. Serenity Mental Health and Supporters of Breast Cancer Research also participated.

American First National Bank was even present, gearing its information toward financial wellness, an important aspect of anyone’s life.

Branch manager Laura Haywood was manning that booth and she came prepared with a huge array of materials addressing various factors of finance, including the ever-present scams that could negatively impact a person’s financial well-being.

Baer said the event was a success and as such, the Soroptimists absolutely plan to host another next year, with the intention of growing the fair to an even more comprehensive event.

“We will also have break-out sessions with speakers on specific issues related to women’s health next year,” Baer detailed.

“A big thank you to all of the vendors who participated and to all the attendees and volunteers, Soroptimist members and of course, to the Pahrump Nugget for helping facilitate the event,” Baer concluded with gratitude.

For more information on the Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley call Baer at 702-592-5276.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com