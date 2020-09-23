45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

Summer Food Service Program extended until Dec. 31

By Ramón Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 23, 2020 - 1:39 am
 
0504-LunchBunch
Nye County School District Food Service Coordinator Jodi Martinez shows off the district’s brand new Summer Food Program delivery bus to district officials in this 2016 file photo. The bus was paid for using reimbursements from the U.S Department of Agriculture. Selwyn Harris / Pahrump Valley Times

The Summer Food Service Program, managed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture extended free meals through Dec. 31 this year, meaning all Nye County School District students or non-students can receive free lunches.
The announcement, made by the SFSP, does not require students to fill out an application or register online. They only need to go to a drive-up service location listed below:
• Amargosa Elementary School, 777 E. Amargosa Farm Road, Amargosa Valley,
through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Beatty Elementary School, 301 N. 4th Street, Beatty, through Dec. 31, MondayThursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Beatty High School, pick up at Beatty Elementary School, same days and times.
• Tonopah Elementary Schools, 1220 Idaho Circle, Tonopah, through Dec. 31,
Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Tonopah High School, 1 Ray Tenant Way, Tonopah, through Dec. 31, MondayThursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Round Mountain, 59 Hadley Circle, Round Mountain, through Dec. 31, MondayThursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Gabbs Schools, 511 East Ave, Gabbs, through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday,
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Hafen Elementary, 7120 S. Hafen Ranch Road, Pahrump, through Dec. 31,
Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Rosemary Clarke Middle School, 4201 N. Blagg Road, Pahrump, through Dec.
31, Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
• Pahrump Valley High, 501 E. Calvada Blvd., Pahrump, through Dec. 31,
Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Mount Charleston Pre-K, pick up at Hafen, Rosemary Clarke, or Pahrump Valley
High, through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday.
• JG Johnson Elementary, pick up at Hafen, Rosemary Clarke, or Pahrump Valley
High, through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday.
• Floyd Elementary, pick up at Hafen, Rosemary Clarke, or Pahrump Valley High,
through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday.
• Manse Elementary, pick up at Hafen, Rosemary Clarke, or Pahrump Valley High,
through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday.

According to Assistant Food Service Coordinator Kyera Glenn, of NCSD, the program is run every summer only but due to the coronavirus pandemic the United States Department of Agriculture extended throughout the end of the year.
“We’ve been actually running this program every summer for as long as I know,” She said. “But they are opening beyond summer time because of COVID.”
Nevertheless, funds may run out before time due to the financial crisis caused by the health emergency, and so certain limitations will be taken place to at least provide meals for those enrolled in the academic year.
“The only way that we will not be able to do it is if the state department runs out of summer feeding funds,” said NCSD Food Service Coordinator Jodi Martinez. “If that were to happened, we would go back to the National School Lunch Program which is just students that are enroll in school would receive meals instead of the 18 and under.”
The NSLP and the School Breakfast Program are run by the Community Eligibility Provision program that allows all students attending Nye County School District schools to receive free breakfast and lunch each school day.
The NCSD is the largest geographical school district in the contiguous 48 states. It educates more than 5,000 students per year in its more than 18,000 square miles. Nye County’s population has an estimate of 43,000 inhabitants and so 12 percent belong to NCSD.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large ...
Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.

Getty Images
Small Business Saturday returns in Nye
Staff Report

Nye County will celebrate another year of Small Business Saturday, with Nye County commissioners formally declaring the event in 2019.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across ...
Virtual summit aims to reduce threat of wildfires
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be presenting a virtual summit aimed at helping communities adapt to the existence of wildfires.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, r ...
COVID restrictions will not stop Three Square Food Bank
Staff Report

In response to recent developments regarding COVID-19, Three Square Food Bank will continue efforts to ensure Southern Nevadans in need have access to nutritious food while strictly adhering to state and local mandates, directives and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center