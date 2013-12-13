Support Meetings

Gamblers Anonymous

• Universal Wisdom Church, 1230 S. Loop Road, annex building.

Al-Anon/Alateen

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.al-anon.alateen.org

• Desert View Regional Hospital, 360 S. Lola Lane, 775-910-2099; 727-5767.

• Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, 727-9367, www.aa.org

• Oasis Outreach Center, 1061 Second St., Suite A, 209-6294.

• First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367

• Goodsprings Community Center, 702-208-4696.

• Sandy Valley, 585 N. Mohawk, 702-723-1101.

• Beatty Community Center, 775-553-2050.

• Keystone Center, Sandy Valley, 702-723-5172.

• Universal Wisdom Church, 1230 S. Loop Road.

Grief Counseling

• Nathan Adelson Hospice, 1401 S. Highway 160, Ste. B, 751-6700.

Caregiver Support

• Nathan Adelson Hospice, 1401 S. Highway 160, Ste. B, 751-6700.

• Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

• Caregiver friendship group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

• Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

• No To Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

Domestic violence/sexual assault

• No To Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Narcotics Anonymous

• Universal Wisdom Church, 1230 S. Loop Road, annex building.

• Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A, 209-6294.

Alzheimer’s Support

• University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., 764-1768 or 513-6418.

• Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, 513-6418.

Prostate Cancer Support

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 727-7482.

TOPS Club International

• Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, 751-2836.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, 209-2753.

• The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 W. Charleston Park, 751-8532.

Lap Band and Gastric Support

• Joy Divine Community Church, 209-5157.

Overeaters Anonymous

• Pahrump Community Library, 702-501-3865 for more info.

Pahrump Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Disease support group

• Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 W. Wilson, 537-1015.

Reformers Anonymous

• Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

Celebrate Recovery – 12-step Christ centered program for hurts, habits and hang-ups

• Covenant Lighthouse Church, 2331A Blosser Ranch Road, 513-0545 or 702-580-8734.