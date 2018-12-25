Tri-County Weed Control board needs Nye County members

The Tri-County Weed Control Board of Directors is on the hunt for two fresh faces and Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman is turning to the public to find the new members.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An up-close view of the flowers blooming on a salt cedar, just one of the many types of invasive weeds that Tri-County Weed Control focuses on.

Thinkstock The bright pink flower head of a scotch thistle may look pretty to some but this is considered a noxious weed in the State of Nevada.

Thinkstock Sahara mustard is yet another noxious weed that Tri-County Weed Control aims to curb the spread of through its outreach, education, inventory and treatment efforts.

The Tri-County Weed Control Board of Directors is on the hunt for two fresh faces and Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman is turning to the public to find the new members.

“On the Tri-County Weed Control Board, I find myself in the situation of being the only Nye County participant, besides Dick Reason, so I need to find a replacement for the seat that was held by Ray Kretschmer, he recently resigned,” Wichman announced during a commission meeting earlier this month.

“I also need help finding an alternate that would step into the seat vacated by Tim Carlo… Anybody who is interested in participating on that board, it only meets four times per year and most the work on that board is pretty straightforward,” Wichman said.

A collaboration between Nye, Lincoln and White Pine counties, Tri-County Weed Control was established in 1999 and has been dedicated to the control of invasive species such as salt cedar, Russian knapweed and Sahara mustard ever since. Public and private lands are both at risk of suffering from the invasion of all kinds of non-native weeds so a partnership between various stakeholders is key.

Wichman detailed that the board seats are generally held by those from the agricultural interest.

The makeup traditionally consists of county commissioners, landowners and land managers from each of the three involved counties.

While board members are obviously imperative, alternate members are also important for the function of the Tri-County Weed Control Board. In the instance where a board member cannot be present at a meeting, alternates can step in to ensure that the business of the board does not get backed up.

The only requirements for the open seat and the position of alternate are that the applicant be 18 years or older and be a Nye County resident.

Wichman said the board meets quarterly and provides oversight for the Cooperative Agreement signed by Nye, Lincoln and White Pine counties as well as the Nevada Department of Agriculture and the Nevada attorney general.

For one of the quarterly meetings each year, board members travel to the Tri-County Weed Control site in Ely for a face-to-face meeting.

“Tri-County Weed Control’s Board of Directors is responsible for broad corporate policies and overall performance. Our board oversees the management and stewardship of the company to enhance TCWC’s long-term value and vitality,” the company’s 2017 season report explains. “The directors provide input and perspective in evaluating strategic initiatives.

“They review and, where appropriate, approve fundamental financial and business strategies and major actions, and ensure processes to maintain our company’s integrity.”

The season report is highly detailed, providing a plethora of information to give readers a better idea of what Tri-County Weed Control is all about. The report breaks down the efforts of Tri-County Weed Control throughout 2017, which include public outreach and education, performance of inventory, monitoring and treatment of noxious weeds.

Visit www.tricoweedcontrol.com for more information and to view season reports dating back to 2004.

To submit a letter of interest for the Tri-County Weed Control Board of Directors email tcwc4@sbcglobal.net

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com